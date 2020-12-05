2020 Young Entrepreneur Awards nominees unveiled

Press Releases of Saturday, 5 December 2020
Source: Ghana Startup Network
Organizers of the prestigious Young Entrepreneur Awards, a scheme to recognize and celebrate young entrepreneurs and startups in Ghana, has unveiled the nominees for this year’s edition, dubbed “YEA2020 50 Most Outstanding Young Entrepreneurs in Ghana”.
The event which took place at the Accra Digital Centre unveiled the 50 entrepreneurs below age 40 who deserve to be recognized this year, as job creators amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the event, the leader of the organizing team, Solomon Adjei applauded the shortlisted nominees, praising them for their zeal and passion to stay on the course of sustaining their businesses in the midst of all challenges.
Solomon indicated that his team did rigorous works to arrive at the final 50, including Public nominations, research into the companies’ background and operations, and onsite interviews.
Below is the list of the entrepreneurs that made it to the 50, and their companies:
Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro (Trigmatic), Kent/Bweird
Jacob Kwaku Gyan, Adroit 360
Eric Percy Danso, Echos Production
Patrick Mensah Nartey, PMN Company Ltd
Thomas Agyei Frimpong, Audio Phile Ventures
Patrick Akuffo, Hopeworks Ghana
Leslie Addo Listowel, Gh Media School
Nana Kweku Ofori Atta, AvContect
Kelvin Kenneth, Event Guide
Nana Kwaku Opoku Bonah, Bomvas Tours Limited
Nana Yaa Ampem Darkowah Otchere, Nayado Foundation
Princess Ngissah, Purple Group of Companies
Doris Akosua Deku, Ansadee Ventures
Adwoa Fosua Owusu Ofori, Womens Haven Africa
Victoria Naa Shika Quaye, Naaviq
Gertrude Kunde-Kwallinjam. Smocky world
Hannah Boadiwaa Nyame, AKB Fshion & Food Ventures
Emmanuel Gyasi, eG Collection
Mabel Simpson, mSimps
Sandra Ozwald, Oswald Shoes
Princess Tanye, Purple Holding Limited
Daniel Kwame Appiah Asare, Trolley Market
Banigummeh Edward, BaniEstimations limited
Yakubu Lantem Abdul-Jabar, Coldsis
Harrison Kofi Gibson, Gibson Safety Consult Limited
Obed Ofori Yemoh, Unpaged Group Ltd
Prince Bonney, iCode
George Kwadwo Appiah, Kumasi Hive
Daniel Yennube Nang, Dansyn ISO
MacCarthy Mac-Gbathy, Hopin Academy
Twene Emmanuel, QET Organic Farms
Richard Ayida Kwame, Cadrich Foods
Samuel Yaw Avisey, Agro Seal Ghana Ltd
Patience Kamasah, Pat-Kamasah Farms
Gideon Konotey, Goat Masters
Sandra Asiedua Effah, Asiedua Cleaning Services
Akosua M. Addrah, McCallys Ghana
Gloria Degbor, Senam Foods Limited
Ama Nsroma Larbie, House of the African
Laura Elolo Atsyor, Gulfsheild offshore Ltd
Justice Annan, TeamJakeTech
Joshua Weda Tetteh, Remote Kontrols Gh
Adams Mohammed, Heritage Shear and Nuts Ent
TIA HUDU MOHAMMED, TM Hudu Entertprise
Emmanuel Ekow Arthur, Ekow Creations Art
Prince Musah Saeed, PMS Double pack
George Ato Annan, Atodanco Engineering
Clifford Ocran, Tasty Yoghourt
George Lamptey, Gasby Company Ltd
Peter kweku Anowie, Kolics Company Ltd
Solomon stated that these 50 entrepreneurs have been grouped into 8 categories, and out of these categories, 1 person will emerge as the winner at the awards ceremony on the 18th of December, 2020, at the Accra City Hall, in Accra.
He called on all startups and entrepreneurs to book a date with them on the 18th, join in the celebration and partying to end the year, as the event is dubbed the Official End of year corporate party for entrepreneurs.
The Young Entrepreneur Awards is organized by the Ghana Startup Network in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, with support from the Ministry of Business Development through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Program (NEIP) and the Ye! Community.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.