2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report - Inter Allies 1-2 Bechem United

Bechem stretched their unbeaten run to four matches with that vital away victory

Bechem United defied the odds to beat Inter Allies FC 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.



The Hunters have recorded their very first victory over Allies at away after six attempts.



They had managed only a point from their previous five travels to Allies.



Danish trainer Henrik Peters Lehm made two alterations to the squad that lost 1-0 to King Faisal Babes last week in Techiman.



Richmond Nii Lamptey returned from injury to replace Alex Aso in the starting lineup.



Patrick Armah also took the place of Richard Acquaah in defence.



On the other hand, Kwaku Danso made three changes to his team that held Aduana Stars to a scoreless stalemate last time in Dormaa.



Prince Asempa replaced Daniel Afadzwu in the goal posts whereas Emmanuel Asante also came in for Malian import Boubacar Sidiki Doumbia.



Captain Salifu Moro led by example as he opened the scoring for the visitors from the spot just six minutes after recess.



Inter Allies pulled parity a few minutes later through defender Paul Abanga who also scored from the spot.



Striker Hafiz Wontah Konkoni recorded his second goal of the campaign as he put the Hunters ahead 7 minutes from time.



Bechem stretched their unbeaten run to four matches with that vital away victory having managed two wins and two draws so far in the season.



This is a second defeat on the trot for the Eleven Is To One side who parted ways with their head coach last Wednesday by mutual termination.

