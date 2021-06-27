2020/21 Ghana Premier League Week 31 Match Preview - Bechem United vs. Medeama

Sports News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United host Medeama on Sunday desperate to return to winning ways after a recent dip in form.



The Hunters remain 11th on the table after their 1-0 defeat at Great Olympics on Wednesday and just four points above the relegation zone.



Bechem have been poor in the league recently. They have only one win from the last 8 matches and have lost 6 and drawn once.



Bechem have their captain Moro Salifu back in the team for Sunday's game after national team duties with the Black Stars.



Salifu was absent in the last two league matches.



They come up against a Medeama side which has been extremely disappointing in recent matches.



The Mauve and Yellows have dropped out of the top-four position after a 1-1 stalemate at home to relegation-threatened King Faisal on Thursday.



Medeama, touted as one of the favourites for the Ghana Premier League title, have lost the verve and steam since Yaw Preko took charge of the club.



The former Ghana international has supervised a terrible run of form - dropping out of contention for the league crown following the draw against the Kumasi-based side.



He has failed to inspire confidence in the team and now have their eyes set on a top-four finish.



Medeama are 5th on the table with 47 points, 10 more than their host Bechem United in 11th position with 37 points.