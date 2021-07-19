2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Diawisie Taylor finishes season as top scorer

Sports News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United forward Diawisie Taylor emerged as the top scorer for the 2020/22 Ghana Premier League with 18 goals.



The goal poacher led the goal king chart for weeks to win the prestigious award.



The 21-year-old made 32 appearances in the just-ended campaign scoring 18 goals to win the golden boot.



He joins the likes of other Premier League greats such as Prince Tagoe, Ishmael Addo, Hans Kwoffie, Charles Taylor, Bernard Don Bortey to have won the award.



Diawisie Taylor following his exploits this season has been linked with a move away from Karela next season.



According to reports, a host of clubs have tabled an offer for the Black Meteors striker.



Diawisie Taylor has been handed call ups to the Black Stars and Black Meteors following his impressive performances this season.