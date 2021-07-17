2020/21 GPL week 34 match preview: WAFA vs Hearts of Oak

Soccer News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

WAFA have a higher marginal propensity to mar Hearts of Oak's coronation as Ghana Premier League champions on the final day of competition on Saturday, 17 July 2021.



The Academy Boys are chasing a third straight win to consolidate their position in third place on the table.



They have Aduana Stars breathing down their neck in fourth place and separated by just one point so a win in Sogakope will cement their position.



WAFA can be devastating when they click into gear and Hearts are aware of the potential threat in waiting.



Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum and his boys showed their intent of a Top 4 finish after last week's 2-0 win over Karela United in Cape Coast.



Hearts of Oak clinched the title last week after drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals in Accra.



But they have not won their last two matches- against Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty-and that is worrying.



Samuel Boadu has got his boys buzzing and his charges can win their first match against a tactically-drilled side on the artificial pitch.