2020/21 GPL week 31 match preview: Eleven Wonders vs. Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Eleven Wonders FC after a disappointing result in the midweek will be at Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman to host Berekum Chelsea in a regional derby on Saturday.



Wonders threw away an early lead to lose 2-1 to Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu last Wednesday.



The "Sure Wonders" lads need to make a rebound against Chelsea to keep their survival hopes alive.



Ignatius Osei-Fosu's side are only separated from the relegation zone with goals difference as they sit at the 15th position with 33 points.



Wonders have had a rollercoaster form at home recently having managed only two victories in the last five matches, losing two and drawing once.



They need to improve to see off the Bibires to move up on the league table.



The reserve fixture saw Wonders suffer a 2-0 defeat at the Golden City Park in Berekum.



Osei-Fosu has a full strength squad at his disposal for selection for Saturday's encounter with the return of Prince Okraku and Simms Kwayie from long-term injuries.



Chelsea will make the short trip from Berekum to Techiman to try and pick at least a point against Wonders to ensure their safety in the Ghana Premier League is secured.



The Bibires are currently lying at the 11th position on the premiership standings with just four points away from the drop zone.



Chelsea have been very poor on the road in the league this term having been able to pick only two points from 14 away matches.



They travel to Wonders on the back of seven matches losing streak at away where they have failed to score a single in the process.



Chelsea have generally not fared well in the premiership this season. They have only three wins in their last 10 games, losing 5 and drawing once.



The last time the Blues visited the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman, they threw away a three-goal lead and lost 4-3 to King Faisal Babes.



Seth Hoffman will be banking his hopes on forward Stephen Amankona who has netted 10 goals in the league this campaign.