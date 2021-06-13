2020/21 GPL week 29 match preview: Hearts of Oak vs Medeama

Soccer News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak have another difficult assignment and cannot afford to drop further points against title-chasers Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians saw their title charge suffer a jolt in the 1-1 draw with city-rivals Great Olympics in the Mantse Derby.



Head coach Samuel Boadu will be coming up against his former side and the stakes are high going into the match.



The Phobians missed the opportunity to equal a club record of six consecutive wins in the league.



They are tied on points with rivals Asante Kotoko who are in action on Monday against Inter Allies.



Medeama are in third place and are also contenders for the title but their path to glory looks herculean.



The Mauve and Yellows recovered from their humiliating 3-0 defeat at Inter Allies to beat regional rivals Karela 1-0 at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.



In between that was another 1-0 win over Eleven Wise in the MTN FA Cup.



Medeama are four points behind the top two clubs.