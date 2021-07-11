2020/21 GPL: Week 33 Match Preview - Karela vs WAFA

Soccer News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United's fortunes are dwindling and they need to stop the slide against an in-form side in WAFA.



The Nzema-Aiyinase based club will have to play this home match at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium due to the closure of their Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



Riotous home fans attacked regional rivals Medeama during a league clash two weeks ago.



Karela United have lost their last matches including a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs.



This cost head coach Evans Adotey his job and he has since been replaced by Prince Koffie - the man who led Great Olympics to secure promotion to the Premier League.



Karela have slipped to eighth place on the table with 46 points which leaves their Top 4 ambitions hanging by a thread.



WAFA are in fourth position and need a win to cement their position.



The Academy Boys are unbeaten in their last four matches including that cagey 0-0 draw at AshantiGold.