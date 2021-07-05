2020/21 GPL: Medeama SC 3-2 Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Medeama SC twice came from behind to beat Elmina Sharks and move into the top four of the Ghana Premier League.



The visitors started the game in the best possible way after Tahir Mensah netted the opener just three minutes into the game.



Medeama responded swiftly after Fatawu Sulemana leveled eight minutes later.



But Elmina Sharks took the lead again through Edmund Asiedu.



And right at the stroke of half time, Vincent Atingah Addae leveled for the Mauve and Yellow.



The hosts then sealed victory with 12 minutes left after Ebenezer Ackahbi slotted home his side's third.



The win sends Medeama third on the table behind giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.