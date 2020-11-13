Sports News of Friday, 13 November 2020

2020/21 GPL: I want to leave a legacy at Asante Kotok - Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku has said that he wants to leave a legacy at the club when he departs at the end of his contract.



The 21-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal from Nkoranza Warriors and is set to make his Premier League debut when the Reds take on Eleven Wonders on Sunday, November 15, 2020.



"It is said that if you want to be ready for the gain, then you should be prepared for the pain. As I have come to hear about the legacy they left during their time here, I will also try to live up to expectations."



"So that after my time here, they will mention my name among the great legends of the clubs," he told Asante Kotoko’s official channel.



"I want to leave a legacy behind so that future strikers that arrive here will also hear of my name," he stressed.

