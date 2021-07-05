2020/21 GPL: Ebusua Dwarfs captain Dennis Korsah wins MOTM draw with Hearts

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ebusua Dwarfs captain Dennis Korsah was named Man of the Match after his side played out a 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak on Sunday in Cape Coast.



He gave the Crabs the lead in the 85th minute after drilling in a free-kick from the edge of the box which came off the side post.



Hearts did not give up and kept on piling pressure and in injury time, Fatawu Mohammed sent a long ball into the box which was smashed in by Kwadwo Obeng Jr on a volley.



The Phobians need a win in their next match against Liberty Professionals next week to win the league with one-match to spare.



The hosts made an aggressive start and piled pressure on the visitors with their impressive transitional play.



But after 12 minutes, Hearts of Oak hit the upright with a Raddy Ovouka header from a corner kick.



The Congo international was the architect of the build up when he dribbled past two players but the ball was kicked out for a corner.



Dwarfs came into the picture again in the 27th minute when Michael Ohene delivered a cross into the box which was cleared out for a corner.



Striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr was sandwiched by Dwarfs defender and brought down at the edge of the box for a free-kick.



Hearts failed to make it count as the ball went straight into the human wall.



Five minutes into the break, Dwarfs were spurred on by a mis-kicked clearance by Caleb Amankwah but the home side muffed up that opportunity gives dwarf an advantage but the situation was dealt with by Mohammed Alhassan.



On the hour mark, Dwarfs went on a break with Moro Sumaila leading the attack on the left flank but his decision to fly a low cross in front of goal did not reach his teammate at the far side.



Dwarfs earned a free-kick close to the box and captain Korsah rifled it past goalkeeper Richard Attah which came off the side post.



