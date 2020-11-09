Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2020/21 CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko to face FC Nouadhibou

Asante Kotoko SC

Two times African Champions, Asante Kotoko has been paired against Mauritanian club, FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stages of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.



The draw for the preliminary stages and the round of 32 of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup was held today at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo.



Asante Kotoko will travel away to Mauritania for the first leg against FC Nouadhibou at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya before the Mauritanians make the journey to Ghana for the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The winner of the Asante Kotoko and the Nouadhibou clash will face the winner of Al Hilal of Sudan and Vipers of Uganda.



The preliminary stages of the CAF Champions League will kick start on November 27 and 29.

