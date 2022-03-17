2009 U20 W/C: Prophet Asihene-Arjarquah prophesied Ghana’s win – Under 20 player reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: Dennis Osei Gyamfi, Contributor

Thirteen (13) years after Ghana’s win at the 2009 World Cup in Egypt, Joseph Langabell has made some shocking revelations.



The ardent one-man supporter and drummer Langabell has in an interview on Max TV disclosed that sacrifices were made to seven (7) mad people to secure the team’s win in Egypt.



Contrary to Langabell’s claim, a player of Ghana’s 2009 Under 20 World Cup winners, Abeiku Quansah revealed that Prophet Asihene-Arjarquah predicted Ghana was going to lift the trophy.



“Before I left France for Qatar, Prophet Asihene-Arjarquah in Koforidua prophesy to me that Ghana was going to win the 2009 World Cup,” he stated.



In an interview on Angel TV with Saddick Adams Obama on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the player confessed he initially did not believe the prophet.



“In my unbelief, Prophet Asihene-Arjarquah challenged me to put God to test. I pledge to support his ministry with GHS 10,000 if Ghana wins the World Cup,” Quansah revealed.



The player also mentioned they fasted a lot as individuals and of the firm belief that God wanted to use the 2009 World Cup win to bless some of the Ghanaian players.



Abeiku Quansah is currently recovering from injury and promises to be back on the playing field soon.