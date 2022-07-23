You are here: HomeSports2022 07 23Article 1588346

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

20-year-old prodigy Brian Brobbey signs for Ajax from Bundesliga side Leipzig

Young Ghanaian forward, Brian Brobbey has resigned for Dutch Eredivisie giant AFC Ajax Amsterdam from Germany Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Dailymailgh.com can confirm.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian striker completed his move to the Red and Whites outfit after a successful medical examination on Friday afternoon in Netherlands and has joined his teammates for the pre-season training ahead of season.

He formerly played for the Dutch giant and has signed a contract that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027 following a successful loan spell between January and May, 2022.

The Dutch Eredivisie side will pay the German club a transfer fee of € 16.35 million, which can increase to € 19.35 million through variables.

He joined Ajax’s youth academy in 2010. On October 31, 2020, he made his first team debut during the match between Ajax – Fortuna Sittard: 5-2.

In the summer of 2021, the attacker signed a contract with RB Leipzig. Prior to his departure, he played 19 times for Ajax, scoring 6 times.

Brobbey is expected to be the main striker for the Red and Whites outfit after they sold Sebastián Haller to Borussia Dortmund this summer.