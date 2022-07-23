20-year-old prodigy Brian Brobbey signs for Ajax from Bundesliga side Leipzig

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Young Ghanaian forward, Brian Brobbey has resigned for Dutch Eredivisie giant AFC Ajax Amsterdam from Germany Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Dailymailgh.com can confirm.



The 20-year-old Ghanaian striker completed his move to the Red and Whites outfit after a successful medical examination on Friday afternoon in Netherlands and has joined his teammates for the pre-season training ahead of season.



He formerly played for the Dutch giant and has signed a contract that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027 following a successful loan spell between January and May, 2022.



The Dutch Eredivisie side will pay the German club a transfer fee of € 16.35 million, which can increase to € 19.35 million through variables.



He joined Ajax’s youth academy in 2010. On October 31, 2020, he made his first team debut during the match between Ajax – Fortuna Sittard: 5-2.



In the summer of 2021, the attacker signed a contract with RB Leipzig. Prior to his departure, he played 19 times for Ajax, scoring 6 times.



Brobbey is expected to be the main striker for the Red and Whites outfit after they sold Sebastián Haller to Borussia Dortmund this summer.