20 goals in 11 games: Ghana's Elshaddai Acheampong sets record in India's Women League

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Police Ladies FC striker, Elshaddai Acheampong has been crowned top scorer in the just ended 2021/2022 Indian Women’s League.
The Black Maiden vice-captain emerged as the top scorer in the Indian Women’s League after banging in twenty goals in only eleven appearances for her club Gokulam FC.
Her twenty goals also helped her club Gokulam FC to end the season as champions of the 2021/2022 Indian Women’s League.
Elshaddai Acheampong was presented with a cheque of ₹1,00,000 ($1000) for ending the season as the top scorer in the Women's League.
Her performance has been greatly applauded by many social media users as they commended her for carrying the flag of Ghana high in Asia.
Below are some of the reactions on social media:
Elshaddai Acheampong today scored her 20th goal of the season in 11 games in the Indian womens league. She helped her club to a 3-1 win against Sethu FC today as Gokulam won the league and Elshaddai the top scorer with 20 goals. Congratulations Elshaddai ????????⚽️???????? @Elshaddai_17 pic.twitter.com/GrAghkHMvV— Pro Talent Agency (@ProTalentAgenc1) May 26, 2022
Miles ahead of the chasing pack, Elshaddai Acheampong's 20 goals for @GokulamKeralaFC ???? earn her the Highest Goal Scorer award for the #HeroIWL ???? 2022 season #SuperheroesOfIndianFootball ????♀️ #ShePower ???? #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Viba9ZLTri— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 26, 2022
Best Emerging Player of the season: Naorem Priyangka Devi— Sayantan Guha (@Kanhaiya_West) May 26, 2022
Best Goalkeeper of the season: Maibam Linthoingambi Devi
Best Defender of the season: Ashalata Devi
Highest Goalscorer of the season: Elshaddai Acheampong
Best Player of the season: Manisha Kalyan#HeroIWL #IndianFootball
Elshaddai Acheampong has won the Indian Women's League with @GokulamKeralaFC.— EBO. (@Original_Ebo) May 26, 2022
Acheampong also scored 20 goals. #CitiSports pic.twitter.com/Kix8wDiPnr
Elshaddai Acheampong today scored 4 goals and a assist to go 19 goals in 10 games and the top scorer of the India womens championship as she helped Gokulam Kerala beats Odisha FC 7-1 to stay unbeaten in the league. Congratulations Elshaddai ????????⚽️???????? @Elshaddai_17 pic.twitter.com/RSJh32lid9— Pro Talent Agency (@ProTalentAgenc1) May 22, 2022
Hon'ble Sports Minister Sri @btushar02 presented a cheque to Elshaddai Acheampong from @GokulamKeralaFC for being the "???????????? ????????????????????????" in the #HeroIWL.— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) May 27, 2022
She scored a whopping 2️⃣0️⃣ goals from just 11 matches!
Many Congratulations ???? pic.twitter.com/0IMDYNKy19
Personally, Elshaddai Acheampong has been the player of the season. To score 20 goals in just 11 games, which included a couple of substitute appearances, speaks volumes of the kind of influence she has had.— Sayantan Guha (@Kanhaiya_West) May 26, 2022
But brilliantly complemented by Manisha Kalyan as well. #GKFC #IWL
14' EQUALIZER ⚽️— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 26, 2022
Defender Ashalata Devi brings her side level ???? by converting a penalty kick ???? awarded for a foul on Elshaddai Acheampong
SFC 1⃣-1⃣ GKFC
???? https://t.co/PJI2m8677b#SFCGKFC ⚔️ #HeroIWL ???? #SuperheroesOfIndianFootball ????♀️ #ShePower ???? #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/DW5p0C3ulW
Elshaddai Acheampong [@Elshaddai_17] in the Indian womens league for Gokulam— Nii Ansah Mensah Delrand (Sir Skipper) (@SkipperWrites) May 26, 2022
11 matches
20 goals.
League Winner
Congratulations pic.twitter.com/Oabna4TtKG
Top scorer and league champion. @Elshaddai_17 ???????? pic.twitter.com/RUr4s3qQsU— Kweku Lawrence (@kweku_lawrence) May 26, 2022