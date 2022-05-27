You are here: HomeSports2022 05 27Article 1547393

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

20 goals in 11 games: Ghana's Elshaddai Acheampong sets record in India's Women League

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Black Maiden vice-captain, Elshaddai Acheampong Black Maiden vice-captain, Elshaddai Acheampong

Former Police Ladies FC striker, Elshaddai Acheampong has been crowned top scorer in the just ended 2021/2022 Indian Women’s League.

The Black Maiden vice-captain emerged as the top scorer in the Indian Women’s League after banging in twenty goals in only eleven appearances for her club Gokulam FC.

Her twenty goals also helped her club Gokulam FC to end the season as champions of the 2021/2022 Indian Women’s League.

Elshaddai Acheampong was presented with a cheque of ₹1,00,000 ($1000) for ending the season as the top scorer in the Women's League.

Her performance has been greatly applauded by many social media users as they commended her for carrying the flag of Ghana high in Asia.

Below are some of the reactions on social media: