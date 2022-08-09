20 clubs 'fight' over Callum Hudson-Odoi as winger pushes for Chelsea exit

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

As many as 20 football clubs in Europe have put in bids to sign winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea, football.london has reported.



Sky Sports earlier reported that the English-born Ghanaian winger has told Chelsea that he wants to leave the club in search of regular first-team football ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Callum Hudson-Odoi was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s matchday squad as Chelsea got their 2022/23 season underway with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 6.



There were earlier reports that Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City were leading the race among the five clubs who were competing to sign the 21-year-old winger as of Sunday, August 7, 2022.



However, new reports coming in from football.london indicates that 15 more clubs have joined the race.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals, since making his debut in the 2017/18 season.



