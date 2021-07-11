20/21 GPL matchday 33: WAFA SC defeat struggling Karela Utd 2-0

Sports News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

WAFA SC on Sunday afternoon defeated Karela United 2-0 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park.



The two teams today locked horns in a matchday 33 encounter of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



With both teams targeting a top-four finish at the end of the season, they set up strong with the aim of cruising to victory to amass the crucial three points.



Unfortunately for the home team, they had a slow start to the game, allowing WAFA SC to start strong as the side took the lead through talisman Augustine Boakye in the 2nd minute.



Going on to dominate play, the visitors doubled their lead in the 38th minute when Lawrence Agyekum equalized with a fine effort.



With no goals from either side in the second half, WAFA SC have held on to defeat Karela United 2-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.