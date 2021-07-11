20/21 GPL matchday 33: Bechem United 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Soccer News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United defeated Asante Kotoko to confirm their stay in the Ghana Premier League while ending the faint title hopes of the Porcupine Warriors.



A first-half brace by Steven Owusu gave the Hunters a memorable 2-1 win in their penultimate game of what has been a weird season for them.



They were title contenders in the early stages but saw themselves needing three points against Kotoko to avoid a nerve-wracking final day.



A defeat would have seen them level on points with other relegation candidates, but they are now three points ahead, meaning a draw in their last match against Ebusua Dwarfs would be enough.



Meanwhile, Kotoko have to shift attention to the MTN FA Cup after losing the league to fierce rivals Hearts of Oak. The Phobians are in an ecstatic mood after winning their first title in 12 years, thanks to a victory against Liberty Professionals.



Owusu gave Bechem an early lead, capitalising on Kotoko's poor start in the 5th minute, but Samuel Sarfo Taylor levelled matters on 32 minutes.



Four minutes to recess, Bechem were awarded a penalty which was converted by Owusu to secure victory.