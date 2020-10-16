Press Releases of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: 1xBet

1xBet presents new motorbike to hot win promo winner

Charles Odoom emerged as the winner

Popular sports betting company, 1xBet has presented the grand prize to the winner of its Hot Win promo.



On the 10th of October, 2020 Charles Odoom emerged as the winner of the draw on the bookie’s website and was presented with a brand new Bajaj Boxer 150 Motorcycle at the company’s Mallam Junction branch betting shop.



When collecting his motorbike, Charles expressed his excitement and advised serious punters to stake their bets on 1xBet as the site has limitless sports betting options and thousands of games to enjoy.



The Hot Win promo also awarded other winners great prizes: Teiko Foli Henry scooped up a brand new Samsung Galaxy A71 phone, while James Wood won a Samsung Galaxy A51. There were also plenty of bonus points allocated to the accounts of many other winners!



This was far from the first 1xBet promo - in fact, there are always similar promos every day on the site, continually rewarding customers with spectacular prizes such as laptops, vacations, cars and much more.



1xBet has grown to become a very popular sports bookie in the country and currently has three shops in Ghana, with more to spring up in the coming months.



To enjoy the 1xBet experience and take advantage of its opportunities, one can visit 1xBet.com.gh to create a free account today. So, make sure you join the 1xBet action, take part in promotions and win great prizes!





