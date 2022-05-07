1992 book on Abedi Pele not an autobiography – Jerome Otchere

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Asamoah Gyan launches autobiography



1992 book on Abedi Pele 'pops up'



Gyan reputed as first Black Stars player to publish a book



The back and forth on which Ghanaian player was or is the first to publish an autobiography continues with the Asamoah Gyan and Abedi Pele camps sharply divided.



According to journalist and former Kotoko Express editor, Jerome Otchere, the recent launch of ‘LeGYANdary’ – a book by former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, is the first autobiography for a Ghanaian footballer.



Jerome in a May 5, 2022 tweet shared copies from a book that chronicled the life of former Black Stars captain, Abedi Pele.



According to him, the 50-page book despite detailing the life and career of the maestro so well, was not an autobiography but “it adds to the convo on documenting the lives of our great footballers.”



The title of the book is, “Abedi Pele, MY STORY: All you need to know about the maestro.” Other inscriptions on the cover reads: “Biography of the Century: Hero of African Football.”



Gyan launches LeGYANdary



On April 30, 2022, Asamoah Gyan successfully launched his book titled 'LeGYANdary' at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



The launch was attended by a lot of dignitaries with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, GFA president Kurt Okraku among others present.





Asamoah Gyan’s manager Samuel Anim Addo who happens to be a GFA Executive Council member insists Gyan is the first to launch an autobiography whiles Fiifi Tackie, spokesperson for the Ayew family is contesting that claim.Fiifi Tackie recently shared photos of Abedi Ayew's biography and captioned it Abedi Ayew is the first Ghanaian footballer to write a biography both in English and French.“The Maestro Abedi Ayew Pele’s Autobiography was written in 1992 in English and French versions. This is a copy of the French version,” he tweeted.Despite not mentioning anyone’s name in his post, Anim Addo responded thus: “And who challenged that, why this particular time? Is it because the BabyJet book was launched successfully or you? Can’t stand the name Asamoah Gyan?? Padi stop this negative vibe wai, it won’t help you. Maestro is relaxing at home enjoying his family, let me be aah.”