19-year-old Alfred Lamptey knocks out opponent to win WBO/WBC Youth titles

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s teenage boxer, Alfred ‘Bukom Bomber’ Lamptey knocked out Iddi Kayumba of Tanzania in round 10 of their featherweight contest to become the WBO youth junior lightweight and WBC youth silver super featherweight champion.



The boxing event which came off at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on Saturday, September 4, 2021, saw Lamptey dominate the fight from the first round.



The Tanzanian boxer was grounded in round 2 but managed to beat referee Roger Barnor’s count to continue the fight.



Kayumba refused to succumb to the 19-year-old till the final round, where Lamptey unleashed his final punches on the Tanzanian boxer who held on to the ropes till referee Roger Barnor stepped in to end the fight.



The Bukom Bomber now becomes a four-time boxing title holder having won both the West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) and Universal Boxing Organization(UBO) featherweight belts.



Lamptey defeated George Krampah at the same venue in March this year to win those belts.



The undefeated Bukom Bomber now has a record of 9 fights with 7 by way of knockouts since turning professional in 2020.



The boxer has now set his sights on winning a major world title for the country.