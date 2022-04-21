19 reasons why Baba Yara Stadium does not meet FIFA standards

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CAF give conditional approval for Ghana vs Nigeria game at Baba Yara



MK Abiola Stadium vandalized after Nigeria vs Ghana game



GFA to submit Accra, Cape Coast Stadium as possible venues for AFCON qualifiers



The Confederations of Africa Football (CAF) has withdrawn the temporal permit it granted the Baba Yara Stadium for the match between the Black Stars and Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The decision to revoke the permit was influenced by the report by an official who inspected the facility during the match on March 25, 2022.



Per a document shared by ABN’s Saddick Adams, CAF are unimpressed with the state of the stadium, citing 18 things that need to be addressed before the stadium will be passed fit for an international game.



Among the 18 things is the expansion of the technical benches, a re-work of the pitch at the stadium and make certain digital instalments at the stadium.



The document was part of a letter addressed to the Ghana Football Association by CAF on April 4, 2022.



According to Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ghana will have to submit new venues for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



“When FIFA and CAF want to communicate with Ghana, they don’t know any entity called NSA. Their communication will come to the GFA. The letter in question is not the one that was sent in March. This letter came on April 4.



“Due to our experience with the NSA and how they’ve conducted themselves over the years, the first thing we did was to send a copy of this letter to the ministry and another copy to the Director-General. No one will hide somewhere and draft a letter. This letter was sent on the 4th of April and it’s purely based on the report by the person GFA sent”, he said.



Meanwhile the Ghana Football Association has disclosed its decision to table the Accra and Cape Coast Sports Stadium as venues for 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Ghana Football Association Club Licensing Manager Julius Ben Emunah has said that the FA will make the submission before the deadline on April 25, 2022.



"We are going to submit Cape Coast Sports Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium to CAF by April 25, 2022 which is the deadline", he told Asempa FM. Ghana have been paired in Group E of the qualifiers against Angola, Central Africa Republic and Madagascar.



Read the 19 reasons below



