18 years old Graham Ivan Clark plead guilty for Obama, Musk, Bezos twitter hack

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 17 March 2021
Source: bbc.com
Di young hacker wey dem accuse say e dey behind di breach of high-profile Twitter accounts last year don plead guilty on Tuesday for one Florida court.
Graham Ivan Clark, age 18, agree to serve three years for juvenile prison on fraud charges.
Graham compromise Twitter accounts wey belong to Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, former President Barack Obama and other celebrities.
Under Clark control, di accounts tweet fraudulent messages dey ask for Bitcoin, promise to double di money of anyone who send crypto currency. Di scheme gbab Bitcoin worth more than $100,000 before dem shut am down.
Oga Clark plea agreement bring some closure to one of di oddest and most alarming episodes for Twitter history.
Di breach bin raise questions about Twitter corporate security and generate speculation say state-sponsored hackers fit dey responsible, instead of a teenager.
Tori be say Clark bin imitate a member of Twitter staff to gain access to di company network and work wit two other hackers to complete di heist.
Court don charge Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, and Mason Sheppard, 19, wit federal crimes.
Di arrest of Graham Clark also raise questions about how someone wey dey so young fit penetrate the defence of wetin suppose be one of di tech industry most sophisticated companies.
Di attack take control of Twitter internal systems wey dem dey use to manage accounts, and force Twitter to temporarily block verified accounts from tweeting as di company begin struggle to push di hackers out of dia system.