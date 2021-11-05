18-year-old Felix Afena Gyan in Ghana’s squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac has named teenager Felix Afena Gyan in his 28-man squad for this month’s World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The 18-year old who made his senior debut for AS Roma against Cagliari last month has been handed his maiden call up by the Serbian trainer. He is joined by Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo who has been impressive in the ongoing UEFA Champions League and the Moldovan League.



Milovan Rajevac has also invited striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom for the two matches. Also making a return to the squad is Asante Kotoko captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu.



Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11 before facing South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium.



The Black are second in Group G with 9 points – one point behind leaders South Africa and must win both matches to make it to the next stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Full Squad:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)



Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)



Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)



Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)