17 games, 1 goal , 1 assist: Jordan Ayew’s numbers in English Premier League

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The fans' Favorite striker scored his first goal of the season as Crystal Palace FC beat AFC Bournemouth away from home.



The Black Stars striker scored the first goal of the match to put the visitors 1-0 up after just 19 minutes of football at the Vitality stadium.



Ayew headed home the opening goal of the match after connecting with Michael Olise’s corner kick with a beautiful header to give the Eagles a deserving lead.



Olise assisted Eberechi Eze to score the second goal six minutes after the half hour mark to make sure Crystal Palace returned home with a comfortable 2-0 win.



The 28-year-old Ghanaian forward has one goal and one assist in 16 games this season in the 2022-23 English Premier League.



Jordan Ayew has also scored one goal in the Cup competition for the Eagles.