15 goalkeepers under consideration for Ghana vs Nigeria match - Richard Kingston

Jojo Wollacott concedes 5 goals in 3 matches at AFCON 2021



Ghana knocked out of AFCON 2021 at group stages



Black Stars to play Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoff



Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Olele Kingston has disclosed that he is monitoring about 15 goalkeepers to decide on the most qualified to handle the goalkeeping spot.



The Black Stars goalkeeping role is up for grabs following the abysmal performance of recent goalkeepers for the team in their last 4 matches.



However, Olele has disclosed that he is doing some monitoring work to ensure that the nation calls up the right goalies to man the goal post for Ghana’s 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.



Speaking in an interview with Hot 93.9 FM, the ex-Black Stars goalkeeper revealed that he has a number of keepers on the African continent that he is keeping close tabs on.



“I have about fifteen (15) goalkeepers I am monitoring for Ghana, some are in Africa, especially Mutawakilu Seidu, Annan of West Ham Utd and a host of others, " Richard Kingston said.



Jojo Wollacott who was in post for Ghana’s campaign at the AFCON 2021 suffered 5 goals in 3 games while the likes of Manaf Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati-Zigi succumbed to 3 goals in a friendly match against Algeria.



Some Ghanaians have called for home-based goalkeepers Danlad Ibrahim and Richard Attah to be given the chance to be in post for the senior national team.