138 games, 55 goals: Check out the record of Nigeria's 6 strikers for Ghana games

The die is cast for the big game between the Black Stars of Ghana against the Super Eagle in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup playoff.



Both teams have announced their squads for the big clash with the first leg of the fixture coming up at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo named four strikers as part of his 27-man squad for the two-legged game.



The four Ghanaian strikers combined have scored just eight goals in eighty-one appearances in the 2021/2022 season.



Super Eagles head coach, Augustine Eguavoen on the other hand invited six strikers in his twenty-five-man squad for the qualifiers.



GhanaWeb's Joel Eshun profiles the six Nigerian strikers and looks at their form in the ongoing 2021/2022 season.



Victor Osimhen: 15 goals







The SSC Napoli striker is the most in-form Nigerian player in the top five European leagues despite spending most times on the sidelines due to injuries.



The 23-year-old striker has scored 15 goals in 25 games in both the Italian Serie A, League Cup, and the Europa League with 11 of his goals coming in the league.



Emmanuel Dennis: 9







Nigerians missed the Watford striker in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury and will be counting on him in the game against the Black Stars of Ghana.



Emmanuel Dennis has scored 9 goals in 29 appearances in the English Premier League, Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup. Odion Ighalo: 9 goals



The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer returns to the Nigerian team after missing out on the 2021 AFCON.



The former Manchester United striker returns to the team for the Ghana clash after scoring 10 goals in 14 appearances for Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League. 14 games.



Kelechi Iheanacho: 6 goals







Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho is the next on our list and Ghanaians will be watching out for him as he plays against some of the best defenders in the world on weekly basis.



Kelechi has been featured in the English Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and in the Europa League where he has managed just six goals in 32 appearances.



Sadiq Omar: 16 goals







25-year-old Umar Sadiq Mesbah is also part of the attacking force of the Super Eagles team announced by coach Augustine Eguavoen.



The UD Almería striker has scored 16 goals in 29 games in the Spanaaish Segunda División.



Ahmed Musa: No goal







The captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa despite his inactiveness has been included in the squad.



He has played just once for Fatih Karagümrük in the Turkish Super Lig in the ongoing 2021/2022 season.