13-year-old boy dreams of becoming pro footballer

Sports News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

At age 13, Prince Nsoh, has discovered his talent and love for football.



Prince was born in Bolgatanga in the Northern Region of Ghana but later moved to Accra to stay with his brother who occupies a small security post not far from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



It is very easy to come across Prince Nsoh playing football almost every day behind the office yard where he stays.



The skinny 13-year-old does not have any football boots so he plays in worn-out sneakers and is often bare-chested.



According to him, it is his usual routine to play football for at least 3 hours each day before he goes to bed.



The young boy who is able to articulate himself more in English more like he does in his native language disclosed that he spends time behind his books often since his elder brother is always there to supervise his homework.



Prince dreams of becoming a professional footballer and is very optimistic about playing for top clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.



Prince Nsoh’s biggest wish is to wear his first football boot and also get enrolled into a colts football team to nurture his talent as a midfielder.



