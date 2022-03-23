12 players from Black Stars AFCON 2021 squad dropped for clash against Nigeria

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Otto Addo omitted twelve players that featured for the Black Stars at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon ahead of the blockbuster clash against Nigeria.



The technical team of the Black Stars led by Otto Addo on Tuesday morning announced a 27-man squad to face the Super Eagles, where he excluded 12 players that took part in AFCON 2021.



The squad is made up of 27 players – four goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders, four wide players and four strikers.



Ghana captain, Andre Ayew and Benjamin Tetteh received red cards in Ghana’s game against Comoros at the AFCON and are therefore suspend for the Nigeria clash.



The three local players who made the AFCON squad, Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics) and Sandan Abagna David (RTU) were all dropped from the squad.



There’s also no place in the squad for Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah, while experienced midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has also been snubbed.



Left back Baba Rahman (injured) and enterprising winger Kamaldeen Sulemana (injured) also miss out due to injury.



TWI NEWS



Winger Samuel Owusu, right back Philemon Baffour, whose inclusion in the AFCON squad caused outrage, are both left out this time.



FULL LIST:



Samuel Owusu – Al Feiha



Baba Rahman – Reading



Kamaldeen Sulemana



Maxwell Abbey Quaye – Great Olympics



David Abagna Sandan – RTU



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom – Beitar Jerusalem



Andre Ayew – Al Sadd



Benjamin Tetteh – Yeni Malatyaspor



Richard Attah – Hearts of Oak



Wakaso Mubarak – Shenzhen F.C



Philimon Baffour – Rio Ave



Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew



The Black Stars team have arrived in Kumasi ahead of their crucial World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



The team led by coach Otto Addo and his technical staff touched down in the Ashanti Regional capital on Tuesday afternoon.



They are expected told their first training later today.



Ghana will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The first leg of the titanic qualifying tie will be played March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Four days later, the two giants will meet again in Abuja with the aggregate winner qualifying for the tournament later this year.



Having missed out in the last edition of the Mundial, the Black Stars are seeking to play in the World Cup for the fourth time having played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.



In head-to-head meetings between the two West African rivals, Ghana enjoys the superiority having won 25, drew 19 and lost 12 in 56 clashes.



