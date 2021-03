BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

12 children for Ghana die inside Apam River while dem dey swim

District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakono confirm say dem find eight bodies from de river

Fears for Ghana be say some 12 unidentified children die after dem drown while dem, dey swim inside Apam River located, Central Region on Monday, 8 March.



AFP report say District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakono confirm say dem find eight bodies who dem retrieve from de river.



So far three of de children survive dey receive treatment but rescue team dey search through de waters to retrieve de remaining bodies.



Community members say more people probably die sake of chaw kids go de Apam River to swim on Sunday.



De kids use unapproved routes to de area sake of de Covid-19 protocols which dey ban recreational activities, so dem use some area go swim wey de accident happen.



Sake of de nature of where dem use, people no find dem easily until dis morning where dem start dey retrieve de bodies.



