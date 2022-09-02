12 Black Stars players who moved to new clubs in summer transfer window

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 summer transfer window saw a lot of players secure moves from one club to another.



The three months transfer window which opened in June 2022 got shut on September 1, 2022.



In the window, that saw countless transfer moves across Europe, some Black Stars players were also involved, making switches for a new challenge away from their previous clubs.



Here are 11 Black Stars players who completed a move in the just-ended transfer window.



Osman Bukari



After a successful loan spell at Nantes, Osman Bukari completed a four-year deal to Serbian giants, Red Star Belgrade in June from Belgium club, Genk.



The Black Stars winger moved for an undisclosed fee.



Benjamin Tetteh



The Black Stars striker has joined the English Championship side, Hull City. Tetteh signed a two-year deal with the club with an option for a year.



Salis Abdul Samed



Ghana midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed, completed his move to French Ligue 1 side RC Lens in June.



Lens paid €5 million in transfer fee for the former Clearmont Foot midfielder.



Baba Rahaman



Black Stars left-back, Baba Rahman, who has been out of favour at Chelsea secured a deadline-day transfer to Reading.



He has re-joined the English Championship side for a season loan deal.



Joel Fameyeh



After scoring 15 goals and providing six assists at Orenburg last season, Joel Fameyeh landed a move this summer to Russian giants Rubin Kazan.



The Black Stars striker was tied to a three-year contract after joining for an undisclosed fee.



Emmanuel Lomotey



Former Dreams FC midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey secured a move to Swedish giants Malmo FF for an undisclosed fee.



The 24-year-old signed a four-year contract with the club that will run until June 2026.



Jojo Wollacott



The Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper, joined English League One side, Charlton Athletic in July 2022.



Wollacott penned a three-year deal with the club, joining as a free agent after his contract with Swindon Town run out.



Adul Mumin



Spanish La Liga side, Rayo Vallecano signed Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin for a transfer fee of 1.5 million euros on transfer deadline day.



The former Victoria centre-back signed a four-year contract that will run until 2024.



Daniel Kofi Kyere



Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh sealed a move to German top flight side, Freiburg.



Details of the transfer were not disclosed by the club. He joined as a free agent after his contract with St. Pauli came to a close after the 2021/2022 season.



Kasim Adams



Former Hoffenheim defender, Kasim Adams completed a move to Swiss side, FC Basel on a season-loan with an option to buy.



FC Basel announced Kasim signing on July 21, 2022.



Gideon Mensah



Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah after ending his loan spell at Bordeaux secured a transfer to the newly promoted French Ligue 1 side, Auxerre.



Mensah signed a three-year contract with the club as a free agent.





Felix Afena-Gyan



Felix Afena-Gyan joined newly promoted Serie A side Cremonese from AS Roma for a transfer fee of 6 million euros plus 4 million euros add-ons.





EE/KPE