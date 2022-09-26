11 matches 1 win: Black Stars' poor record in 2022

Sports News of Monday, 26 September 2022

The Black Stars are on a poor run in 2022 despite managing to secure a World Cup spot within the period.



Since the start of the year, Ghana have played a total of eleven matches and have managed just a single win. In the remaining 10 matches, the team lost five and drew five.



Ghana's only win so far this year came against Madagascar during the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in May.



Since beating Madagascar to end an initial six-match winless run, Ghana have gone four games without recording a victory, losing two of those games.



Ghana's poor record in 2022 started in January when the Black Stars lost 3-0 to Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly.



On Friday, September 23, Brazil handed Ghana their fifth defeat of the year, hammering the West African powerhouse 3-0 in an international friendly in France.



Head coach Otto Addo and his chargers will be looking to end their current four games winless run when they come up against Nicaragua, who are ranked 139th ranked by FIFA.



The match comes off on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 18:00 GMT kick-off time.



Below is Ghana's record in full



Algeria 3-0 Ghana



Morocco 1-0 Ghana



Gabon 1-1 Ghana



Ghana 2-3 Comoros



Ghana 0-0 Nigeria



Nigeria 1-1 Ghana



Ghana 3-0 Madagascar



Central African Republic 1-1 Ghana



Japan 4-1 Ghana



Ghana 0-0 Chile



Brazil 3-0 Ghana



(LLDLDDWDLDL)



11 games (1W, 5L,5D)







