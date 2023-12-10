10th Ghana Oil and Gas Awards: 38 individuals and companies honoured

Energy of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: Xodus Communications Limited

The 2023 edition of the prestigous Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) has recognised a total of 38 individuals and companies with various honours for their outstanding roles and contributions towards the growth of the country's oil and gas sector in a ceremony held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra last Friday night. The Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, was recognised for his leadership in the sector.



Organised by Xodus Communications Limited, the scheme remains the largest industry initiative dedicated to championing excellence with the aim to celebrate companies and individuals who have distinguished themselves in the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry under the year under review and for the past ten years since the Award was instituted



Endorsed by the Ministry of Energy, the event emphasised the strategic role of different sector agencies in achieving the country's energy transition objectives.



Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, graced the colourful ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour, with the oil and gas sector's finest in attendance, including Mr. Agyeman Duah, the President of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Professor David Atta Peters Awarding Board Chair and former Board member of Petroleum Commission.



According to him, exploring the natural resources in the country is very key in the nation’s development, but industry players need to synergies and pull resources together for the transformation of the economy.



He added that the Energy Ministry is poised to propel the country to meet its energy target of using power from clean and efficient energy sources.



He congratulated the outstanding contributions of Xodus Communications Limited for their ingenuity in putting together such a unique platform that recognises and celebrates the innovation and excellence of agencies in the industry



"Climate change is affecting a lot of major decisions in the world. I will urge you all to foster unity as you explore our natural resources for our good benefits. I also want to take the opportunity to commend Xodus Communications Limited for their stunning leadership qualities and exceptional dedication to serve our industry over the years, "Egyapa Mercer noted.



Meanwhile, the Events Director of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Junior, said the awards initiative has four thematic areas which is stewardship, corporate social responsibility, health,safety,environment, and quality, technology and innovation



The platform of the event, he added, further promotes the industry's operations for an overall improvement in the national economy.



"Thank God GOGA is 10 years today. It has been a long journey, but the Awarding Board has been keen on credibility, and the team has really worked hard to achieve this milestone. Today, we honour companies and entrepreneurs of the decade who have contributed to the industry. Xodus Communications Limited is the founder of Ghana Oil and Gas Awards, Ghana Manufacturing Awards, Ghana Insurance Awards, Forty under 40 Africa, Ghana, South Africa and United Kingdom.



























Below is the full list of winners 2023:



1. HALL OF FAME 2023 Juwel Energy- BDC of the Year



2. HALL OF FAME 2023 Total Energies – Lubricant Product of the Year



3. HALL OF FAME 2023 Goil PLC – OMC of the Year



4. HALL OF FAME 2023 Tema Tank Farm – Depot of the Year



5. Indigenous Oil Company of the Year – Upstream 2023



Harlequin Oil and Gas Limited



6. Best Growing Oil & Gas company of the year – Downstream 2023



Kodson Plus Company Limited



7. Exploration (Drilling and Well Completion Excellence) 2023



Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Limited



8. Unsung Hero of the Year 2023



Timothy Akook - Petrosol Ghana Ltd



9. Promising Oil & Gas Company of the Year 2023



JP Trustees Limited



10. Marketing Campaign of the Year 2023



Totalenergies Marketing Ghana PLC



11. Oil and Gas Service Company of The Year (Bunkering) 2023



AI Energy Group



12. Oil and Gas Service Company of The Year (Lifting) 2023



Jonmoore International Limited



13. Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility – Downstream 2023



Engen Ghana Limited



14. Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility - Upstream 2023



Ghana National Gas Limited Company



15. Engineering and Construction Company of the Year – Upstream 2023



TechnipFMC Ghana Limited



16. Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality – Downstream 2023



Tema Tank Farm Ltd.



17. Excellence in Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality – Upstream 2023



Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Limited



18. Oil and Gas Logistics Company of the Year 2023



Jonmoore International Limited



19. Oil and Gas Personality of the Year 2023



Mr Osei-Prempeh - Goil PLC



20. Bulk Distributing Company of the Year 2023



Blueocean Investment Limited



21. Brand of the Year 2023



Goil PLC



22. Emerging Brand of the Year 2023



JP Trustees Limited



23. Service Station of The Year 2023



Puma Energy Distributions Ghana Limited



24. Haulage Company of the Year 2023



JK Horgle Transport & CO Ltd



25. Oil Marketing Company of the Year 2023



Totalenergies Marketing Ghana PLC



26. Entrepreneur of the Year 2023



Mr. Kodime Agbemador -Kodson Plus Company Limited



27. CEO of the Year - Upstream 2023



Dr. Ben K. D. Asante - Ghana National Gas Limited Company



28. CEO of the Year – Downstream 2023



Olufemi Babajide -Totalenergies Marketing Ghana PLC



29. Special Recognition Outstanding Achiever of the Decade- Bunkering



Mrs. Abigail Asolange Harlley (AI Energy Group)



30. Special Recognition



Outstanding Achiever of the Decade – Petroleum Haulage



J.K Ahiadome – (J.K. Ahiadome Transport & Company Limited)



31. Special Recognition Outstanding Achiever of the Decade – Oil and Gas Logistics Mr. MacDonald Vasnani (Consolidated Shipping Agency Limited)



32. Special Recognition Outstanding Achiever of the Decade – Midstream Engineering Mr. Charles Addo (Meridian Group)



33. Special Recognition Chief Executive Officer of the Decade Mr. John Osei- Wusu (Juwel Energy)



34. Special Recognition Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 Dr. Kwaku Frimpong (Frimps Oil)



35. Special Recognition Industry Leadership Excellence Award 2023 Mr. Agyeman Duah (AOMC)



36. Special Recognition Outstanding Achiever of the Decade – Oil Marketing (Downstream) Michael Bozumbil (Petrosol Ghana Limited)



37. Special Recognition Entrepreneur of the Decade Mr. Joseph K. Horgle (J.K. Horgle Transport Limited)



38. Special Recognition Outstanding Achiever of the Year – Energy Policy Initiative Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh



