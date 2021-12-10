10 things you didn’t know about Joseph Agebko’s opponent Paul Butler

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Former IBF Bantamweight title Joshua Agbeko will mount the ring on Saturday, December 12, 2021 to have another shot at a world title bout.



Agbeko could end the year a world champion if gets victory over Paul Bartler who is making a defence of his world title.



As he prepares for the world title fight on Saturday 11, 2021, GhanaWeb brings you a profile of his opponent



1. Paul Butler is a 33-year-old boxer who was born in England.



2. He is an English professional boxer who started off as a Super flyweight before moving up to Bantamweight category.





3. Butler fought his first professional fight on December 11, 2010 where he defeated Anwar Alfadli at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.



4. As a professional, Butler's first achievements started in 2012 when he won both the British and Commonwealth Super Flyweight titles.



5. Since then, Butler has gone on to win the WBO and WBA Inter-Continental, IBF Bantamweight title among others.



6. With a career spanning over ten years, Paul Butler has fought 35 fights with 15 knockouts in 33 victories. The boxer has lost just twice.



7. South Africa’s southpaw boxer, Zolani Tete handed Butler his first defeat when he knocked him out to win the International Boxing Federation World Super Fly title in 2015.



8. The Brit also lost his fight to Emmanuel Rodriguez for the vacant International Boxing Federation World Bantam title.



9. Paul Butler has not fought out of United Kingdom in all his 35 fights fought and the fight against Agbeko will be a great test for him.



10. The Brit in June 2021 became a WBO champion when he ousted Willibaldo Garcia by a split decision to win the title. Paul Butler is making his first defence to the WBO title against Agbeko after their earlier bout in June 2021 was called off.