10 facts about Mubarak Wakaso as he celebrates 32nd birthday

Sports News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As Ghanaian midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso celebrates his 32nd birthday, here are 10 facts you need to know about the footballer.



1. Mubarak Wakaso was born on July 25, 1990 in Tamale, Northern Region of Ghana.



2. The midfielder was scouted in the Milo Championship as a teenager. Wakaso began his senior career in Ashanti Gold SC in the Ghana Premier League.



3. He signed his first international contract with Elche CF in the Spanish league on a five-year contract.



4. The Ghanaian has played for 13 clubs so far as a professional player, including clubs like Las Palmas, Celtic, Panathinaikos, Granada, Espanyol, Villareal among others.



5. Wakaso has won three titles at club level. The Scottish Premiership and League Cup with Celtic and the Chinese Super League with Jiangsu Suning.



6. The midfielder was part of Ghana’s under 17 team that participated in the 2005 u-17 World Cup in Peru. He, however, was not called for the 2009 u-20 World Cup.



7. Wakaso made his first international appearance for Ghana on October 13, 2012, at the age of 22 under coach Kwesi Appiah.



8. The tough tackling midfielder has played at four AFCONs and one World Cup for Ghana. He was the top scorer at the 2013 AFCON with 4 goals and made the team of the tournament. He also helped Ghana reach the finals at the 2015 AFCON.



9. Wakaso is blessed with a wife with whom he has four children, three boys and a girl.



10. Wakaso’s younger brother, Alhassan Wakaso is also a footballer who plays for Cypriot club Olympiakos Nicosia.



JNA/ DA