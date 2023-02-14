'Why Chris Hughton?' - Sam George questions

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Sam George, a Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has accused the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of manipulation in the appointment of national team coaches, particularly the recent appointment of Chris Hughton as the new coach of the Black Stars.



Hughton, who previously managed Brighton and Hove Albion, was selected among many candidates to replace former coach Otto Addo after Ghana's unsuccessful campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



However, George believes that Hughton's appointment may not be based on merit, but rather on his relationship with the GFA and his willingness to follow their influence and direction.



In an interview with TV3, George asked, "Why Chris Hughton? Is he the best hand available? Or is it because he will be malleable and acceptable to the interests of people at the FA?"



The MP's comments have sparked a heated debate about the GFA's selection process for national team coaches and the potential consequences of political manipulation in sports.