'Until the last second, Thanks for the support' - Salis Abdul Samed on Black Stars win

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Racing Club de Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has reacted to Ghana’s slim win over the Taegeuk Warriors of South Korea on Monday afternoon.



The box-to-box midfielder played full throttle for the Black Stars team as they won 3-2 against the Asian powerhouse at the Education City Stadium in Al Wakrah.



“Until the last second,

Thanks for the support”, he Tweeted after Ghana beat South Korea today.



He just joined the World Cup squad of Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar after excelling in the French Ligue 1 for his team this season.



He’s been a pivot for the Ghana team in midfield with jaw-breaking display against the against European giant Portugal and Asian powerhouse South Korea.



He helped the 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew’s curling free-kick.



Ghana had another 10 minutes later after Ayew whipped in another superb delivery from the left and the faintest of headers from Mohammed Kudus doubled the Black Stars’ lead.



South Korea, who finished fourth at the 2002 finals and began with a useful 0-0 draw against Uruguay, hit back with two headers from Cho Gue-sung in quick succession to draw level after the break.



But Ghana, the lowest-ranked side in the competition at 61st in the world, regained the lead in the 68th minute when Kudus side-footed home his second from Gideon Mensah’s cross.



They held on amid a late onslaught to earn a precious win ahead of a final group game against Uruguay, while South Korea coach Paulo Bento, who was red-carded after the final whistle, must pick his players up before facing Portugal on Friday.



Ghana’s game against the South America side, Uruguay, in the final Group H game on December 2nd (Friday) will kickoff at 3pm.