'This is public knowledge, it was a challenge controlling player call-ups' - Former Ghana coach CK Akonnor

Ex-Ghana coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor says it was a difficult challenge controlling player call-ups as the head coach for the Black Stars.



He stated that apart from Covid-19, it was also a big issue to have total control over as the boss of the senior national team as his comments confirm the rumours of player selection interference at the Ghana FA.



According to him many people out there just talk but have no idea what was happening inside.



“This is public knowledge. Many people out there just talk but have no idea what was happening inside.”



“Apart from Covid-19, it was a challenge controlling player call-ups”, he told Joy Sports in an exclusive Interview.



CK Akonnor was sacked as Ghana's coach with two games left in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and was replaced by Milovan Rajevac.



A host of Ghana top journalists and football enthusiasts have always suggested that Black Stars coaches don’t get a free hand to operate, believing that the FA capos always have their way.



The former Ghana International coach has confirmed that such practices take place as he feels he wasn’t given a free room to operate as a Ghana coach.