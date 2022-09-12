'Rejected' Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil bags 4th goal against St. Gilliose for Genk in Belgium

Sports News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

‘Rejected’ Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil scored against Union St. Gilliose for KRC Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Sunday evening on the road.



The Ghanaian forward who was recently snubbed by Black Stars coach Otto Addo scored the game’s opening goal of the match to put the visitors 1-0 up on the 15th minute mark.



Paintsil scored from a very difficult angle as his right-footed strike found the right bottom corner with a beautiful strike to make it 1-0.



After the break, it took the home team long before Loic Lapoussin equalized for the after 74 minutes to restore parity for St Gilliose.



Second half substitute, Mbwana Samatta scored very late in the additional time period to secure a 2-1 win for Genk to send them second on the league table.



The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward has four goals, one assist in seven Belgium Jupiler Pro League this season for Genk.