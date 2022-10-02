'It was a great goal and we practised that a lot' - Arsenal skipper on Partey's goal

Sports News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has disclosed that Thomas Partey’s wonderful strike their 3-1 win over 10-man Tottenham was something straight off the training ground.



Partey lashed home an inch-perfect curling effort from 25 yards out 20 minutes into the north London derby to put the Gunners on their way to victory, which was his first goal for the club from outside the box.



Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a mix-up between Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero to put Arsenal in front from close range before Granit Xhaka struck a clinical third after Emerson Royal had been red carded for a reckless foul on Gabriel Martinelli.



“It was a great goal. We knew before the game he was going to be free in those areas and we practised that a lot, to find him in those areas, and he made a great shot," Martin said as quoted by the club's website.



"I think he played a great game as well so a lot of credit to him, and of course the team.”