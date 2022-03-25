'I like this guy, he's very intelligent on the ball' - Agyemang Badu 'salivates' over Daniel Kyereh

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ex-Ghana star midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is salivating over Ghana’s new darling boy and playmaker Daniel Kofi Kyereh ahead of the game against Nigeria.



The former Black Stars kinpin says he really likes the FC St Pauli maestro because of his intelligence.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Agyemang Badu was full of praise of the new Ghana playmaker.



“I like this guy Daniel Kofi Kyereh, he’s very intelligent on the ball”,Emmanuel Agyemang Badu said on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



Kyereh is one of the players Ghana is banging its hopes on for tomorrow’s match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Winner of the two legs between Ghana and Nigeria will represent Africa at the next FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.



The 26-year-old new Ghana darling boy is expected to produce a masterclass performance in his first derby against Ghana’s bitterest rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



He ccould be Ghana’s life wire in the crucial playoffs against a star-studded Nigeria team who believes they will run riot against Ghana tomorrow.



The ggame starts at 7:30 pm on Friday evening in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports before the second leg which kickoffs at 5pm on Tuesday in Abuja.



