'Drop Afena-Gyan from the Black Stars team now' - Ex-International

Sports News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ex-Black Stars player Dan Owusu is calling on the technical team to exclude US Cremonese striker Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan from the squad.



According to the Ghana legend, the Italy based attacker is not yet a Black Stars material and must be dropped from the team immediately.



“I joined the Black Stars as a young player but I didn’t get playing time because there were senior players.”



“When they faded out, we succeeded them, and that is how the national team should be”



“Afriyie is doing well but I think this is not the time to play him at the Black Stars. He is very smallish and players like that normally struggle.



“To me, it is about being with the team for long and knowing the philosophy”.



“Both Barnieh and Afena-Gyan are not up to the national team level.



“I think they should just understudy the senior players and I believe with time, they will get there,” Owusu said on Kumasi-based Bryt FM.



Both Afriyie Barnieh and Afena-Gyan are hoping to make Ghana’s World Cup squad. Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of the tournament, which starts on November 20.