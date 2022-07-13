'Choosing players born abroad over those who played the Qualifiers could bring problems' - George Afriyie

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ex-Black Stars Mgt C’ttee Chairman believes the new player's inclusion at the expense of the players who toiled during could spell Ghana’s doom.



According to the astute football administrator, there could be a problem if Black Stars players that played the qualifiers are ignored and players born abroad and switching nationality are selected ahead of the former.



He stated that if regular players who played in the World Cup qualifiers are dropped from starting lineup to the bench to accommodate foreign-born players it could bring problems.



‘A problem could emerge if regular players, who played in World Cup qualifiers, are dropped from starting lineup to bench to accommodate foreign-born players. That’s an area he feels Otto Addo must manage well”, George Afriyie told Asempa FM.



The Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku together with Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has managed to convince players like Patric Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah and Inaki Williams to play for Ghana.



The players who recently switched nationalities look favourite to make the cut for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.