'Black Stars silence noisy Super Eagles to qualify for 4th World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Black Stars of Ghana have broken the hearts of Nigerians to book a place in the 2022 World Cup after playing a 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Abuja.



Ghana started the game on a blistering pace with Partey and Jordan Ayew getting involved in the game real quick.



It was the Black Stars that struck first through Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey with a long shot from outside the box into the centre of the post to make it 1-0 to Ghana.



His shot from outside the box went past Nigeria goalkeeper Uzoho who couldn’t keep it out.



Nigeria drew level in the 22nd minute when VAR ruled that there was an illegal tackle on Ademola Lookman in the Ghanaian box and the resulted penalty was nicely dispatched by defender Troost-Ekong to make it 1-1.



Few minutes later, Nigeria thought they had gotten the all-important second goal only for Osimhen to be flagged offside after jubilation wildly.



The first half ended 1-1 and the second half was all to play for.



Black Stars head coach Otto Addo made some changes and switched to a 5-3-2 formation with Elisha Owusu making his debut and Kofi Kyereh together with Andy Yiadom coming on to replace, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Jordan Ayew and Baba Iddrisu.



Nigeria threatened to score but a few blocks from the Ghanaian defence saw the game ending 1-1.



Ghana has booked a place in Qatar because the first leg ended 0-0 and have qualified on the away goal rule.



The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be held on Friday.