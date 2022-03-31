'And yes we did it! Thank God and every Ghanaian for the support' - Osman Bukari

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian youngster Osman Bukari has thanked me for the whole of Ghana for their support of the Black Stars against Nigeria in the final phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.



The ecstatic young man could not hide his excitement and happiness after Ghana stood firm against all odds at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening.



After the game, the French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes youngster showed his appreciation to Ghanaians for the show of love and support and also stated how proud he feels to help Ghana qualify to Qatar.



“And yes we did it! Thank God and every Ghanaian for the support. Kudos to the boys, we have made the nation proud. Qatar 2022, here we come”, he wrote on social media.



