GFA fires Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, are without a coach a week after crashing out of the ongoing African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



Coach Milovan Rajevac who led the team has parted ways with his employers, the Ghana Football Association, GFA.



This was contained in a January 26, 2022 statement issued by the FA, which statement said the decision had been taken by the Executive Council, ExCo.



Another key takeaway from the statement is the reconstitution of the team's management committee.



Read Full statement below:



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to part ways with Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac.



This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report and the Report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 tournament.



The Executive Council after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted.



The Association would like to thank Milovan Rajevac and the Management Committee the very best in their future endeavours.



The GFA will soon announce the reconstituted Technical Team and Management Committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders.



Ghana’s next assignment is a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff against Nigeria in March 2022.