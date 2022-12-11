General News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Police have declared 16 men wanted for their roles in clashes at the just-ended Youth and Women's Organizer Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to a police statement dated December 11, 2022; the sixteen belonged to rival gangs that violently disagreed at the premises of the conference leading to injuries to three persons and damage to properties.



Their pictures were published along with the release with the police placing a GHC10,000 bounty on information leading to the arrest of each of them.



"While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.



"The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incident.



"After an initial review of Police-specific video footages of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted," the police statement read in part.



"Investigation is ongoing to further identify and arrest other perpetrators involved in the violence to face justice," it concluded.



The National Youth Organizer and Women’s Organizer Conference took place at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast. It led to the election of National Youth and Women's Organizers and their deputies.



It was held a week clear from the National Executives Congress that will see to the election of officers to run the affairs of the party into the 2024 elections.



