Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Police say no official was despatched to arrest Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu



• Viral report on October 31 suggested Police had attempted arresting the MP at Church



• The MP was 'rescued' by Minority Chief Whip who whisked him away from the premises



The Ghana Police Service on late Sunday, October 31, 2021; issued a press statement around an attempted arrest targetting a sitting Member of Parliament, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



The seven-point statement signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Director-General of Public Affairs said stories circulating that personnel "had been despatched to arrest the MP at a church ... are untrue."



"Any plain-clothed Police personnel found on the premises of the church may have been there for intelligence purposes and not to effect an arrest," it continued.



Other issues the Police statement addressed:



• Police investigating certain alleged criminal acts from October 25 #FixOurRoads protest led by MP



• The Police on the day of protest "invited" the MP, no attempt to arrest him



• MP declined invitations citing Parliamentary privilege



• Three persons helping Police with investigations relative to the issue



• Police will continue to seek MP's cooperation



• Police will continue investigations into the issue









Story so far



Reports emerged on Sunday afternoon that some police personnel had attempted to arrest the lawmaker at the premises of the Believers House of Prayer Church, where he was worshipping.



It took the Minority Chief Whip of Parliament, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, to whisk his colleague away after the Church had locked its doors and party supporters and other sympathizers had massed up at the premises.



On Monday, October 25, 2021, some police officers tried to arrest the Madina MP during a demonstration on bad roads in his constituency, which at a point saw the burning of tyres and blockage of roads.



Several supporters of the National Democratic Congress were seen on the premises upon GhanaWeb’s arrival. A couple of police officers from the Madina command who had learnt of the situation were also around while the church service was still ongoing.



The officers who had come to make the arrest, however, were not on the premises when we arrived.



The Asawase MP was driven into the compound in his Toyota Land Cruiser V8. In a calm manner, he got out of the car while on phone with someone and made his way into the chapel avoiding to answer questions asked by our journalist.



Some party supporters who had turned themselves into security men, made way for the MP.



A few seconds after entering, the door to the church was opened again and Muntaka emerged with the Madina MP following closely behind him, flanked by two people believed to be party supporters.



Together they made their way to the former’s car which had its engine still running. The Minority Chief Whip opened the right back door and ushered his colleague into the car while he sat in the front passenger seat.



The driver then sped off immediately both men were in the car.



