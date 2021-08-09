agyemanmanumustgo: Ghanaians join minority in Parliament to push for health minister’s exit

#AgyemanManuMustGo for not seeking the anyone's advice before signing the contract. pic.twitter.com/pfYQk67UUb — MPK???? (@MPKwarteng_) August 9, 2021

If not for chobo, why did Agyeman Manu wait till he got exposed before talking? #AgyemanManuMustGo pic.twitter.com/JHb1uzWBVC — MPK???? (@MPKwarteng_) August 9, 2021

Our lives are at risk in the hands of "Mr. I don't think properly" as a health Minister..........#AgyemanManuMustGo — Chief Joel Kofi (@ChiefJoelKofi1) August 9, 2021

It was an affront to Ghana's rule of law when a minister thought doing something as important as vaccines procurement should be done without the knowledge of Ghanaians. #AgyemanManuMustGo — #JMbamarvelous???????????????? (@Marvelousbeb) August 9, 2021

Even if it was an emergency, the Minister should have found time to communicate effectively and engage with the Committee on Health. #AgyemanManuMustGo — Citizen Kay (@Citizen__Kay) August 9, 2021

No caninet approval

No parliamentary approval

No FDA approval

No procurement law processes

No AG advise on the vaccine. What a hell!#AgyemanManuMustGo — MPK???? (@MPKwarteng_) August 9, 2021

For me, the conversation shouldn’t just be about #AgyemanManuMustGo . We should be asking for prosecution as well. If we can prosecute former officials for reckless conduct in respect of our finances, then same should apply here. — Patrick Listowel (@ListowelPatrick) August 9, 2021

In any serious jurisdiction, the Health Minister would have, as of yet, been arraigned and prosecuted for disregarding due diligence and causing financial loss to the country. Sadly, there’s no respect for rule of law in this country, just failing institutions!#AgyemanManuMustGo — Mr. Ray ???????? (@TheEdemTamekloe) August 9, 2021

Because of sputnik chobo, nobody wanted to talk of covid-19 test at airpot. Its clear now! #AgyemanManuMustGo pic.twitter.com/NvykDA3DzW — MPK???? (@MPKwarteng_) August 9, 2021

Agyeman Manu smeared the Nation's integrity by using its respected NAME (GHANA)to propagate fraud.



His sack will not only restore hope but go a long way to ensuring that, people whose tax is used to provide his comfort are respected. #AgyemanManuMustGo — Kojo Bawuah (@LouieXiii131) August 9, 2021

Still wondering what he is doing at post. If l were him l would have been long gone before l am booted out.#AgyemanManuMustGo — Yaovi Mebuame (@YMebuame) August 9, 2021

The man accepted he doesn't think well and has also lied under orth yet he still wants people to sympathize with him.#AgyemanManuMustGo pic.twitter.com/yx75iZys5i — Rashid Nettwork (@RashidNetwork) August 9, 2021