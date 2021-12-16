Zuarungu cop killers: IGP offers GH¢50,000 bounty for information

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Robbers kill two police officers at Zuarungu



IGP travels to Zuarungu to commiserate with Savannah Police Command



We will get Zuarungu cop killers dead or alive, says IGP



Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has made a GH¢50,000 bounty for any information leading to the arrest of some armed robbers who shot killed two officers on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



The IGP announced his arrival at Zuarunugu on Thursday to commiserate with the Upper East Regional Police Command over the death of the two officers.



The deceased officers, Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Mohammed Sule were killed by armed gunmen while on night patrol duty.



The robbers, who are now, at large are said to have shot at the tank of a police motorbike and partially burnt Constable Mohammed Sule while Constable Emmanuel Akowuah was shot in the head.



Dr Akuffo Dampare has assured Zuarungu residents that police will pursue and apprehend the suspected armed robbers at all cost.



He has thus called on members of the public to volunteer any information that will prove useful in leading to the arrest of the suspects.